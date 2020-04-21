Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $65.00. 752,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,791. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

