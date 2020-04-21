OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Update

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 1,267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.83. 80,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,981. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,545,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

