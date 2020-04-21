Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 681,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,313. The stock has a market cap of $896.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Research analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 74,589 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$305,867.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,901 shares in the company, valued at C$3,657,418.43. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$276,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,518,883.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $126,043 and sold 254,589 shares valued at $821,827.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.