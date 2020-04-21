Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.98, 1,429,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,076,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 160,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 81,676 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 17,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 852,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

