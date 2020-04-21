Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Trading Down 3.7%

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.00, approximately 1,428,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,028,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at $4,175,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

