Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

OXLC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 13,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,479. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Shin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $28,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 501,915 shares of company stock worth $10,375,978 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

