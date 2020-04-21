PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Down 14.4% in March

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 5,301,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,565,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,095. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

