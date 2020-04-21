PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Down 14.4% in March

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 5,301,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,095. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
