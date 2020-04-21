Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,093. The firm has a market cap of $512.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,517. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

