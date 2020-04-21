Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
PACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,093. The firm has a market cap of $512.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
