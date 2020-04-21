Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47, 51,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,850,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

PACD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fearnley Fonds reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.32). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 242.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John V. Simon purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,520.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 154.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

