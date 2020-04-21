Palmer Knight Co Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palmer Knight Co lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,927. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

