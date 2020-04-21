Palmer Knight Co Increases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 4.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.