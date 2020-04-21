Palmer Knight Co Raises Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,159. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

