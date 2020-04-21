Palmer Knight Co Sells 2,634 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Palmer Knight Co decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $77.37. 1,622,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,159. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

