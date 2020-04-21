Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

PRTK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 284,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.89.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 448,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 208,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 68,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

