Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Update

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 383,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Park City Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,510,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 374,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

