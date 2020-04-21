PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 10,451,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 32.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 1,056,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $301.90 million, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Sunday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PaySign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

