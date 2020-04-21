PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 20,871 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,247. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

