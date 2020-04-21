PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 310.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

BABA stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,268,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.