PDS Planning Inc Buys 116 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

