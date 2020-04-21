PDS Planning Inc Buys 124 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.70. 10,681,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.