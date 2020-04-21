PDS Planning Inc Buys 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $17.85 on Monday, reaching $1,261.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The company has a market capitalization of $866.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,194.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

