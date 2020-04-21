PDS Planning Inc Buys 189 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $137.30. 1,974,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.33. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

