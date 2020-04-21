PDS Planning Inc Buys 251 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.