PDS Planning Inc Buys 330 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.24. 16,097,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $510.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.05.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

