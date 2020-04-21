PDS Planning Inc Buys 378 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,194,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

