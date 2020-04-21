PDS Planning Inc Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.82. 5,412,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

