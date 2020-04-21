PDS Planning Inc Has $236,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $212.74. 38,067,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

