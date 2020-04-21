PDS Planning Inc Invests $237,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $83,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC traded down $12.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.91. 695,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,162. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average of $349.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

