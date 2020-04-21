PDS Planning Inc Purchases 13,319 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.68. 1,844,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

