PDS Planning Inc Purchases 312 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.67. 2,891,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,191. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

