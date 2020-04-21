PDS Planning Inc Purchases 99,343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,343 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,541,629. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

