PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

SLYV traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 417,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

