PDS Planning Inc Sells 137 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Shares of D stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

