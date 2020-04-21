PDS Planning Inc Sells 2,003 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.01. 800,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

