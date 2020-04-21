PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,557.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,266.61. 1,623,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,708. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,198.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,316.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

