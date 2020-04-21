PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.91 on Monday, hitting $231.66. 1,313,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.