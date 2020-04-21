Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Lowered to $5.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of BTU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 29,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,362.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,370 shares of company stock valued at $100,878. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 41,436.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 219,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

