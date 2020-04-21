Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

PENN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 4,294,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

