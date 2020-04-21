Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.18, 38,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,108,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVAC. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.78.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 757,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Penn Virginia by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 359,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

