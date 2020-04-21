Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $233.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.41. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

