PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.72, 18,669 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 720,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.18%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $75,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 162,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,483.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.