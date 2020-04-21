PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.81.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 212,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

