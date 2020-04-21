Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 14.3% in March

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PESI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 11,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PESI. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

