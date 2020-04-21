Personal Group (LON:PGH) Posts Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PGH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 282 ($3.71). 13,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 339.74. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207.53 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.60 ($6.31).

Get Personal Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.83. Personal Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.