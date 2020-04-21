Peter W. Getsinger Acquires 1,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Peter W. Getsinger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AGX traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,957. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $588.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Argan had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Argan by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Argan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.