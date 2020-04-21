Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,095 JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,711,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after acquiring an additional 87,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMIN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,630. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

