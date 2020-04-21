Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,002 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF accounts for 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPHY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. 11,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.