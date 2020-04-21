Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 29.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $45,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,923,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,751,000 after buying an additional 286,646 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,856,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,583 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,846,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. 5,138,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,186. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

