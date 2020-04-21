Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.54. 84,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $248.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

