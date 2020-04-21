Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.08. 1,587,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

